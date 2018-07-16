WrestlingInc.com

How WWE Kept Randy Orton's Return A Secret, Bobby Lashley Knocks Roman Reigns, Extreme Rules Recap

By Marc Middleton | July 16, 2018

- Cathy Kelley recaps the 2018 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view in this new WWE Now video.

- As noted, Randy Orton returned at Extreme Rules after WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura won the title from Jeff Hardy. Orton stared Nakamura down and then dropped Hardy. PWInsider reports that Orton was hidden backstage in a bus until about 30 minutes before he came out for the return. Orton's wife Kim was brought to ringside right before the return.

Bobby Lashley On Wanting Title Shot From Brock Lesnar, Fans Asking For The Match For 12 Years, More
See Also
Bobby Lashley On Wanting Title Shot From Brock Lesnar, Fans Asking For The Match For 12 Years, More

- Bobby Lashley took to Tiwitter and wrote the following diss to Roman Reigns after their match at Extreme Rules:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Extreme Rules Results

Most Popular

Back To Top