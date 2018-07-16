Brock Lesnar Announced For Post-SummerSlam RAW

The official website of the Barclays Center announced that Brock Lesnar will be appearing at the post-SummerSlam episode of RAW from the arena on August 20th. Lesnar is expected to defend his WWE Universal Championship the night before at the SummerSlam pay-per-view from the same arena.

As noted, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle stated at last night's Extreme Rules pay-per-view that Lesnar or Heyman must either appear on tonight's show, or work out terms for his next title defense. If neither happen, then Lesnar will be stripped of the WWE Universal Championship.

Lesnar last wrestled this past April, defeating Roman Reigns in a steel cage match at The Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Lesnar's expected SummerSlam title defense is reportedly the final match of Lesnar's current WWE contract.

You can check out the announcement from the Barclays Center below: