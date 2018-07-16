Backstage Update On James Ellsworth's WWE Status, WWE Universal Title RAW Teaser, More For RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW in this new video.

- As noted, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has issued an ultimatum to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman ahead of tonight's RAW. WWE posted the following on the storyline with Lesnar and Angle, adding to the speculation that it will be Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley that get the next title shot:

Will Brock Lesnar be stripped of the Universal Championship on Raw? At WWE Extreme Rules, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle gave Brock Lesnar a clear ultimatum: Either show up on Raw tonight or agree to terms for a future Universal Title Match. Failure to comply will result in The Olympic Gold Medalist stripping him of his Universal Title. Will The Beast choose to answer the call or lose Monday Night Raw's top title? Plus, though Roman Reigns has claimed for some time that he is the "uncrowned Universal Champion," how will Bobby Lashley's huge victory over The Big Dog play into the equation?

- There was speculation on James Ellsworth's WWE future after Asuka destroyed him following her loss to SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella at last night's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Ellsworth is not currently signed to a WWE contract and is still booked for indie dates. Ellsworth was not offered a contract with the recent return at Money In the Bank. Ellsworth tweeted the following after the pay-per-view: