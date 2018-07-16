WWE RAW Opener For Tonight Revealed (Video), New WWE Network Content Coming Soon, WWE Music Power 10

- Above is a promo for new content on the WWE Network - Camp WWE, Ride Along, The Edge & Christian Show, Table For 3, Story Time, a WWE 365 special on WWE Champion AJ Styles, a WWE 24 special on Ronda Rousey, The Mae Young Classic, Elias Unplugged and more.

- A new episode of WWE Music Power 10 is now available on the WWE Network in the on-demand section, featuring host Charly Caruso presenting highlights from June 2018. Below is the synopsis for the episode:

"The WWE Music Power 10 is back with an all-new June 2018 edition counting down the most spectacular Superstar entrances from all of WWE!"

- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will be opening tonight's RAW for the ultimatum issued to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. Below is new video of Angle talking to Mike Rome backstage before tonight's show. Angle says he was serious about what he said last night and he's done waiting as Heyman has done a lot of talking on Twitter but hasn't given Angle an answer. Angle says he will open tonight's show and he expects an answer.