RAW Star Put Through A Table At NFL Training Center, Drew McIntrye & Jinder Mahal Workout (Video)

- Former 3MB members Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre are featured in the back workout video above with Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean-X.

See Also Jinder Mahal On Being Replaced By AJ Styles At WWE Survivor Series, If He Has Been Demoted

- Finn Balor, Titus O'Neil and Curt Hawkins took part in a workout at the Buffalo Bills Fieldhouse earlier today. Balor posted the photo below on Twitter with Titus, Bills center Russell Bodine and tight end Jason Croom. In the photo, Hawkins is shown after being put through a table:

Titus followed up with the video below, noting that Hawkins was put through a table for trying to start a Jets chant:

Street Shark contributed to this article.