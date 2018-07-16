Sami Callihan Renames Move In Honor Of Mick Foley

Mick Foley's Hall Of Fame career has influenced many performers who followed him. Sami Callihan is carrying on Foley's legacy in many ways including using a piledriver in his move set.

Impact Wrestling recently posted an animated gif of Callihan performing a piledriver and The Draw was quick to throw a shout out to Foley. The move was a highlight of the six-man tag match which headlined Impact Wrestling this week.

The former WWE Champion responded saying he appreciated the mention, but the maneuver is now Callihan's. He also said to use the move wisely.

Callihan posted an image of his social media interaction with Foley with a caption to christen his move with a new name. "So this is a thing. Let's do this. This move now and forever will officially be called 'The Cactus Driver.'"

Slammiversary will be a good time for Callihan to use The Cactus Driver as he faces Pentagon Jr. in a mask vs hair match.