** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | July 16, 2018

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Buffalo, NY for this week's Main Event episode:

* No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins

* The Revival and Mike Kanellis defeated Chad Gable, Rhyno and Heath Slater

