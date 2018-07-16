WWE Shop Pulls Corey Graves T-Shirt, Adam Rose Takes Shot At No Way Jose, James Ellsworth

- WWE shop released a t-shirt recently with one of Corey Graves' popular catchphrases on it which read, "shut up Saxton" next to a picture of Graves on commentary. Byron Saxton is often the target of Graves' verbal jabs on SmackDown Live and he is often told to "shut up." It appears WWE Shop has taken this t-shirt down. When you search for "Corey Graves" on WWE's shop the only item that comes up is his Mattel action figure which is currently on clearance. Graves commented on the t-shirt's disappearance saying he tried but it's out of his hands.

Sorry guys, no #ShutUpSaxton shirt.



Out of my hands. We tried. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) July 16, 2018

- Fans have often compared No Way Jose's conga line to Adam Rose's Exotic Express and his Rosebuds. Rose recently posted a meme on Instagram comparing himself to Jose as if they were Gucci and Wal-Mart. Rose commented saying it was more like Harrods and Wal-Mart instead.

See Also Backstage Update On James Ellsworth's Status

- James Ellsworth has been working against Asuka since his WWE return. He assisted Carmella in defeating The Empress Of Tomorrow at Extreme Rules. He also received a beating for his troubles after the match. Ellsworth's children recently decided they wanted to give their father a scare. Ellsworth tweeted out a picture of his daughters wearing masks. He admitted the Asuka mask was scarier than Jason Voorhees to him.