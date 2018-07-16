WWE Pays Tribute To Masa Saito On RAW (Photo), Six-Man On Main Event, Mike Rome - Alexa Bliss Video

- Above is post-RAW video of Mike Rome apologizing to RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss after their dinner invite mix-up on last week's WWE Network Pick of the Week video. Rome proposes a "Table For 2" special but Bliss isn't interested.
- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Buffalo, NY for this week's Main Event episode:
* No Way Jose vs. Curt Hawkins
* The Revival and Mike Kanellis vs. Chad Gable, Rhyno and Heath Slater
- As seen below, tonight's WWE RAW opened up with a graphic in memory of former WWE Tag Team Champion Masa Saito, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 76 due to complications from Parkinson's disease.
You are remembered, Masa Saito. pic.twitter.com/iObfAIbsHe— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2018