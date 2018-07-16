WWE Pays Tribute To Masa Saito On RAW (Photo), Six-Man On Main Event, Mike Rome - Alexa Bliss Video

- Above is post-RAW video of Mike Rome apologizing to RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss after their dinner invite mix-up on last week's WWE Network Pick of the Week video. Rome proposes a "Table For 2" special but Bliss isn't interested.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Buffalo, NY for this week's Main Event episode:

* No Way Jose vs. Curt Hawkins

* The Revival and Mike Kanellis vs. Chad Gable, Rhyno and Heath Slater

- As seen below, tonight's WWE RAW opened up with a graphic in memory of former WWE Tag Team Champion Masa Saito, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 76 due to complications from Parkinson's disease.