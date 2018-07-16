WWE Announces Ronda Rousey's China Live Event Debut

WWE has announced that they will return to Shanghai, China on Saturday, September 1st for a live event at the Mercedes Benz Arena.

This live event will be Ronda Rousey's in-ring debut for China. Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Nia Jax, Finn Balor, Sasha Banks, Jinder Mahal, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt are also advertised.

Below is WWE's full announcement on their return to China: