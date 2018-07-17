Sarah Logan Vs. Ember Moon Notes (Video), WWE United States Title Match Promo, Post-RAW Note

- This week's WWE RAW saw Sarah Logan defeat Ember Moon to get her first TV singles win on the red brand, which was Ember's first red brand singles loss. Above is post-match video of Logan and Liv talking to Mike Rome after the match. Logan brags on how The Riott Squad has defeated Moon in singles action.

- There was no dark main event after this week's RAW in Buffalo, NY went off the air. WWE had Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, Elias, Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler advertised ahead of time. WWE did announce that the red brand will return to the Keybank Arena in Buffalo for a live event on Sunday, December 30th.

- Below is a promo for this week's SmackDown episode, featuring Jeff Hardy getting his rematch from new WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura:

@OfficialHaza3 contributed to this article.