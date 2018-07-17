Charlotte Flair Discusses Her Expected Return Date, History With Cosmetic Surgery

Charlotte Flair is currently out of action after needing corrective surgery when she suffered two ruptured breast implants. She was very open while speaking to SiriusXM Stars' Conversations With Maria Menounos about her history with cosmetic surgery.

Flair's first implants ruptured when she started wrestling so she had them fixed. She continued to describe the pain she felt as the amount of silicone built up to cause her issues outside of the ring. She finally saw a specialist who was able to reveal the true severity of the issue for her and she needed to do something about it.

"So I'm thirty-two and when I turned twenty-one I always wanted boobs. I never had boobs. I had an athletic body my whole life." Charlotte Flair said as she continued saying, "when I started wrestling I had saline and I popped them in the ring. When I woke up the next morning and they were gone.

"Then I had them re-done so I didn't think anything of it. Well, a couple months ago I kept having this pain behind my shoulder blade. I was like, 'this is not normal.' I mean I did all my stretching. I did my shoulder stability exercises that my trainer told me to do -- our trainers on the road.

"I finally went to have a mammogram and an ultrasound and the doctor said I had free-floating silicone all in my chest from both implants. So I ruptured both implants is exactly what they'd call it."

Charlotte needed to get this issue taken care of. A big problem was her busy calendar as a WWE Superstar. She had some very important dates coming up that she didn't want to miss. Flair continued through the pain and delayed surgery in order to get to a more convenient pausing point for her.

"I said, 'I've got a lot of big things coming up.' Like I knew I had WrestleMania, I knew I had the Body Issue. I just wasn't going to say anything I could just wait. I finally got to have them re-done a little over four weeks ago.

"I just wanted that long, but the pain just got worse. I got sick a few times like that might have been from it like the silicone had gone all the way to my armpit."

Flair went on to reveal her expected return date of July 31st. She expressed some guilt for being sidelined for this issue although it needed to be taken care of. Flair said she will be back in the ring as soon as she can, but she needed this break.

"He said I'd be cleared July 31st," Charlotte said concerning her expected return to the ring. "I am definitely going to work on July 31st. It's so hard because watching the pay-per-view last night. It's like I'm out for a not legitimate injury -- I mean it's legitimate because the silicone was [making me sick] I mean it's dangerous but I kept thinking to myself, 'you did this to yourself at twenty-one.'

"I know my body needed a break and it's like 'let the fans miss you' or whatever. But it's just like I'm sitting out because of my ta-tas."

