Kevin Owens Injury Update From WWE

WWE issued a storyline injury update on Kevin Owens, following Owens being thrown from the top of the steel cage by Braun Strowman at WWE Extreme Rules this past Sunday night. Owens crashed through the announce table at ringside, which allowed him to win the match.

According to WWE, Owens sustained "multiple injures, including bruising of the shoulder and back, bruised ribs and a neck strain." It was noted that he will be re-evaluated later this week.

Owens didn't appear on tonight's RAW, but is scheduled for this weekend's RAW live events in Kentucky.