Conor McGregor Hangs With Vladimir Putin, Former UFC Champion Calls Out Nick Diaz, Dana White Series

- Before Week 5 takes place, check out highlights from last Tuesday's episode of Dana White's "Contender Series." The live fights air on UFC Fight Pass from Las Vegas.

Both Bevon Lewis and Jordan Espinosa earned future UFC contracts from the show. Kevin Aguilar earned a main event split decision vs. Joey Gomez.

On Week 5, Maycee Barber takes on Jamie Colleen in a strawweight contest, Domingo Pilarte battles Vince Morales, Anthony Adams faces Chibwikem Onyenegecha, Austin Vanderford fights Angelo Trevino and Edem Shahbazyan goes up against Antonio Jones. Vanderford is the fiance of UFC fighter Paige VanZant.

- Fresh off his submission of Michael Chiesa, Anthony Pettis took to social media recently to call for a meeting with Nate Diaz or Al Iaquinta. The former UFC lightweight champion improved to 21-7 in his career when he secured a victory over Chiesa at UFC 226.

"Yo Al Iaquinta I'm down 2 fight," Pettis wrote. "UFC said you are out indefinitely. Nate Diaz what's up don't be scared homie."

Iaquinta stepped in on short notice earlier this year to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweigh title, dropping a decision. He was forced out of a meeting with Justin Gaethje due to an injury. Diaz has been out of action since a loss to Conor McGregor.

- Former UFC champion Conor McGregor was a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin during the FIFA World Cup championship match in Russia this past weekend. McGregor is scheduled to return to the U.S. later this month for a court date. McGregor praised Putin, as seen below:



