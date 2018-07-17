Roman Reigns Update Following RAW Collision, WWE Legend At The Performance Center, Dolph Ziggler

- Above is new video of WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler talking to Mike Rome after his win over Bobby Roode on last night's RAW. Ziggler gives props to Seth Rollins but says Rollins is no Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler goes on and brags about the Intercontinental Title main eventing a WWE pay-per-view, saying there's a reason he carries the title - because only he can.

- Roman Reigns was said to be OK after colliding with Drew McIntyre during their Triple Threat with Finn Balor on last night's RAW, according to PWInsider. Reigns was busted open from the incident.

- WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week to work with talents. DDP tweeted the following photo with WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall at the airport: