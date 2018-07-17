Rey Mysterio On Returning To NJPW Next Month, Daniel Bryan, If He's Working 'All In', ROH At MSG

Rey Mysterio spoke to The Roman Show at the annual Florida Supercon in Fort Lauderdale, FL. You can watch the full interview in the video above, they sent us these highlights:

His thoughts when a smaller wrestler like Daniel Bryan won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 30:

"I was very happy for Daniel Bryan for his moment and for the success he has had throughout his career. Even after an injury that had put him out apparently permanently, and for him having the strength the heart of steel

to come back and defeat the odds to want to perform so bad that he did what he had to do to make sure that he set foot back in the ring not as a General Manager, but as a wrestler and he is tearing things up right now.

"But the fact that we opened up the doors for people like Daniel Bryan that is something special for me and for the stars that came in along the way like Psychosis and the Juventud Guerreras. We were given an opportunity at the time and we took advantage of it. We just needed the platform. Daniel Bryan did the same thing. He was given the opportunity were, he took advantage of it and he ran with the ball. I don't know how many times he's scored, but he keeps on scoring and that's awesome. I love watching Daniel Bryan perform."

Possibly working with Daniel Bryan:

"Anything can happen. I did two Royal Rumbles for WWE this year. If you happen to see me on a Raw or Smackdown and you want to see a certain match, then you already know. But if not, I am still going to be doing what I am doing out here in the wrestling independent scene. Next month I'm out in New Japan to do another show for NJPW, I'm doing the 'All In' event on September 1st that sold out in 29 minutes, so there's a lot of good things coming [including] the Chris Jericho cruise in October and the Expo Lucha that's on August 30th and 31st in Las Vegas."

The upcoming ROH and New Japan Pro Wrestling event at Madison Square Garden next year during Wrestlemania weekend:

"You have to put in perspective the amount of good talent they have, it's just unbelievable. You combine ROH and New Japan, you have a great roster to look at. I wish them the best of luck with their show at the Garden."