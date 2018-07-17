Elias To Release Debut Album?, Praise For Sarah Logan After Win, WWE Network Classic Content Plans

- WWE has not confirmed a new project for Elias but he announced on last night's RAW that he will be releasing his debut album next Tuesday, possibly under the "Walk With Elias" title. Above is video of Elias talking about the album on last night's RAW in Buffalo.

See Also Elias Wants To Show The Rock How It's Really Done

- WWE is looking at adding more episodes of Mid-South Wrestling, WWWF All-Star Wrestling, and WCW Saturday Night to the vault over the next few months, according to PWInsider. The plan is to add the rest of those series before they start adding other classic series. They are also planning on adding up to 75 hours of additional WWF Coliseum Home Videos from the 1980s and 1990s, mainly some of the old VHS titles that were focused on various stars. They originally planned to add 75 more hours of WCW Saturday Night to the vault this month but that was delayed for more episodes of Sunday Night Heat to be added.

- As noted, Sarah Logan picked up her first TV singles win on last night's RAW by defeating Ember Moon, which was also Moon's first TV singles loss. Below are post-match reactions from injured Riott Squad leader Ruby Riott, Logan and her fiance, Raymond Rowe of WWE NXT's War Raiders: