Former Impact Star Works As Guest WWE PC Coach, Fans On Ronda Rousey Suspension, WWE Music Power 10

- Above is the full WWE Music Power 10 episode with host Charly Caruso looking at highlights from June 2018. The episode is also now available on the WWE Network.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Ronda Rousey will honor the last week of her suspension in order to keep the SummerSlam match with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. As of this writing, 60% voted, "Yes. She won't risk her Raw Women's Title Match." The rest went with, "No. She wants to fight Alexa Bliss and won't be able to stop herself."

- Former Impact star Braxton Sutter was working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this past week. Sutter tweeted this photo with WWE Coaches Norman Smiley, Robbie Brookside and Johnny Moss: