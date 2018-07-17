WWE Live Event Results From Reading (7/16): AJ Styles Teams With Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy In Action

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Ralph Galyean for sending in these results from last night's SmackDown live event in Reading, PA:

* U.S. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jeff Hardy, Shelton Benjamin & Rusev (w/ Aiden English) in a fatal four-way match. Hardy worked the whole match, but got hit with the Kinshasa, allowing Nakamura to get the win.

* Andrade "Cien" Almas (w/ Zelina Vega) defeated Sin Cara

* Asuka, Becky Lynch & Nikki Cross defeated Lana, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville after Lana tapped to the Asuka Lock.

* The New Day defeated SAnitY

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Cesaro & Sheamus and The Usos in a triple threat match after Harper pinned one of the Usos.

* SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella defeated Naomi

* WWE Champion AJ Styles & Daniel Bryan defeated Samoa Joe & The Miz. The finish of the match saw Miz holding Bryan and Joe went for a kick, but Bryan ducked. Bryan then hit a running knee on Joe, taking him out. The Miz started to get up, but Styles nailed him with a Phenomenal Forearm for the win.