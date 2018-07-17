Io Shirai, Keith Lee, Deonna Purrazzo And Other NXT Signees Start At WWE PC Today (Photos)

The new NXT signees started at the Performance Center today. Below are names and photos of the prospects that started today:
Io Shirai:
Keith Lee:
Deonna Purrazzo:
Lacey Lane:
Stacey Ervin, Jr:
Luke Menzies:
Taishan Dong:
Denzel DeJournette:
MJ Jenkins:
Gustavo Hinojosa contributed to this article.