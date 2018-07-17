Io Shirai, Keith Lee, Deonna Purrazzo And Other NXT Signees Start At WWE PC Today (Photos)

When you've found something that makes you happy...you will be met both supportive happiness and suggested caution. Occasionally, flat out disapproval. *I* believe that...in most cases, all sides tend to come with good intentions. It is *your* job, however, to observe and discern what is good and what isn't. And most importantly, if it is worth it. Whether or not that thing interferes with your goals and ambitions, or if it fits in nicely. Better yet, whether or not it supports them. Sometimes excitement, or a lackthereof, can derail our logic. Get back on track. Get back to grinding. #MakeYourDayGreat #TheGrindIsForever #BelieveInYourself #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless

A post shared by Keith Lee (@realkeithlee) on Jul 5, 2018 at 2:49pm PDT