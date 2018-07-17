WrestlingInc.com

Io Shirai, Keith Lee, Deonna Purrazzo And Other NXT Signees Start At WWE PC Today (Photos)

By Raj Giri | July 17, 2018
Io Shirai, Keith Lee, Deonna Purrazzo And Other NXT Signees Start At WWE PC Today (Photos) Photo Credit: Wikipedia

The new NXT signees started at the Performance Center today. Below are names and photos of the prospects that started today:

Io Shirai:

#STARDOM

A post shared by ???? (@shirai_io) on

Keith Lee:

Deonna Purrazzo:

#Virtuosa ??

A post shared by Deonna Purrazzo (@deonnapurrazzo) on

Lacey Lane:

Stacey Ervin, Jr:

Luke Menzies:

Taishan Dong:

A post shared by Taishan Dong (@taishan_dong) on

Denzel DeJournette:

MJ Jenkins:

Gustavo Hinojosa contributed to this article.

