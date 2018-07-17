Booker T Talks Brock Lesnar Immediately Getting UFC Title Shot

Brock Lesnar's return to the UFC set up an eventual fight against UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier. Lesnar reportedly re-entered the USADA testing pool on July 3rd, meaning his first fight back in the Octagon could take place as early as January.

Booker T recently appeared on Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast where the five-time World Champion discussed Lesnar's next confirmed fight against Cormier. He said UFC is in the entertainment game as well as the sporting arena. Booker T also drew comparisons to other famous athletes who brought controversy to create a greater interest in their performances.

"I think MMA fans need to realize that it is entertainment, first and foremost," Booker T said. "Every sport, I don't care what it is, controversy always seems to bring more eyes to the sport. Whether it is because of steroids in Baseball that caused Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire to hit more home runs, or whether it was Muhammad Ali talking about Joe Frazier, there was eyes on him, same with Brock Lesnar."

Lesnar is required to wait out the remainder of his suspension due to failing a drug test following his UFC 200 fight against Mark Hunt. The WWE Universal Champion tested positive for hydroxy-clomiphene, a banned anti-estrogen agent which can be used in conjunction with PEDs. His victory over Hunt at UFC 200 was overturned and ruled a no-contest.

See Also Ryback On Whether Brock Lesnar Should Be Universal Champion

Booker T continued to discuss UFC's strategy of bringing in notable names to compete. He said the MMA company is struggling to get top names. Therefore, Lesnar's return to the Octagon makes sense with Cormier as his opponent.

"With him coming to UFC and causing havoc, I know a lot of fans aren't wanting it. I am sure that the UFC is eating it up. To bring CM Punk into the UFC it was all about buyrates. Giving the fans from the pro wrestling world to get into the UFC world because right now the UFC is struggling for stars. Let's just get it out there. Daniel Cormier wouldn't have had to move from Light Heavyweight to Heavyweight if he had someone to fight.

"That is just clear to me. With Brock Lesnar coming over, who better to fight DC than Brock Lesnar? I mean, come on. It's one of those chances there again to make the professional wrestler look back, but Brock Lesnar is the real deal and is capable of going there and beating Daniel Cormier."

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.