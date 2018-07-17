Naomi On WWE Signing Indie Wrestler Her Fans Had Heat With, Tonight's SmackDown, WWE Stock High

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- WWE stock was up 1.44% today, closing at $80.53 per share. Today's high was $80.75 and the low was $78.31. This is another new closing high and the first time the stock has closed over $80.

- As noted, WWE announced 9 new WWE Performance Center recruits for WWE NXT today, including Io Shirai and Keith Lee. You can read the full announcement at this link. One of the new talents announced is indie women's wrestler MJ Jenkins, who was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Rodz and later worked under WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boyz at their Team 3D Wrestling Academy. Jenkins was previously signed to Impact Wrestling but left the company last November.

Jenkins had heat from Naomi's fans back in 2016 after she took to Twitter and accused the SmackDown Superstar of stealing her look. There was a lot of social media drama after those comments but Jenkins later congratulated Naomi on her SmackDown Women's Title win in February 2017.

As seen below, fans on Twitter wrote about WWE signing Jenkins today and Naomi responded, wishing Jenkins the best. She wrote the following:

This one here accused Naomi of "stealing her look" when Naomi debuted her Feel The Glow.



