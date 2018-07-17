Jonathan Coachman Claims To Know Why Brock Lesnar Shoved Daniel Cormier At UFC 226

After becoming UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier invited Brock Lesnar into the Octagon. Lesnar walked right up to Cormier and shoved him which sent DC falling backward. A challenge was then laid down by Lesnar. He re-entered the USADA testing pool on July 3rd in preparation for this first fight which could take place as early as January.

Jonathan Coachman appeared on Busted Open Radio and claimed that Lesnar wasn't too happy about how the events during the conclusion of UFC 226 went down. Inviting The Beast Incarnate into the cage was the plan all along. Lesnar just didn't like the way Cormier invited him in the ring. Coachman noted Lesnar felt "Cormier made it so WWE," which is why he shoved DC.

"This is a true story before we get too far away from it," Coachman said. "I kinda say this not to take a dig at people who say 'I've got these rumors, I got these real stories.' I got this from a direct source, this is 100% fact.

"When Brock Lesnar came into the Octagon and he shoved Daniel Cormier, I said to my source who I was talking to -- who was there and was backstage. I said, 'man [Lesnar and Cormier] had to have talked about that. They had to have.'

"He was like, '[Lesnar] was so pissed because Cormier made it so WWE.' Brock was so mad that he did it that way. That shove was real, it wasn't planned, it wasn't talked about. Him [Lesnar] coming in [the cage] was, but the shove that everyone says was so WWE -- Brock didn't want it that way. Brock wanted it just on that fine line.'"

They had to break from the traditional order of interviewing fighters after the Heavyweight Title fight at UFC 226. Normally, the loser would have been given the opportunity to speak after the winner. However, Stipe Miocic had no chance to reply to Lesnar's insults after his loss.

"It was planned out that way that whoever won would call Brock in. Normally on a normal fight of that magnitude, you interview the winner and then the loser will stay and get interviewed. So I was hoping that Joe Rogan would say, 'oh Brock you just said that about Stipe.' It wasn't planned that way, so Stipe was long gone."

