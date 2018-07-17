Titus O'Neil - Hulk Hogan Rumor Killer

There are false reports spreading stating that Titus O'Neil flipped out and left the arena after seeing Hulk Hogan backstage at this past Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. As you could imagine, that did not happen.

According to a source, all of the main roster talent were told to be at the show for a meeting, even if they weren't booked. The talent weren't told what the meeting was about, and learned at the arena that it was Hogan addressing and apologizing to the roster. Titus was present at the meeting until the end.

After the meeting adjourned, many of the talent left while some stayed to shake Hogan's hand. The talent not booked for the show, like Titus, left the arena since they only came in for the meeting anyway.

As noted, Mark Henry told TMZ Sports that not all of the African American talent are on board with Hogan working with WWE again, stating that it was "50-50."

"It's 50-50," Henry said. "I've talked to guys that are like, 'To hell with him.' And I've had guys that were like, "You know what? If you're willing to make the change and try to help out, and go and speak up and be a part of the answer rather than a part of the problem, then it's all good.'"

Titus ended up wrestling on last night's RAW, teaming with Apollo Crews in a losing effort against The Authors of Pain.