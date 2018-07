Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas in a non-title opener

* New WWE US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defends against former champion Jeff Hardy

* Fallout from Extreme Rules

* The SummerSlam build begins