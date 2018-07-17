WWE 205 Live Results (7/17): Lio Rush Takes On Akira Tozawa, Naom Dar Vs. TJP

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following SmackDown at 10pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Below is what's on tap for tonight.

TJP vs. Noam Dar

Before the match gets going, TJP on the mic. He says what a treat, he actually knows who he's facing tonight. TJP talks some trash about Drake Maverick making him come out to open the show. Calls the town "Wilks-Boring." TJP says unfortunately for Dar, his comeback story is going to be a comeback sentence. "I am still the 'Cruiser-Great' and the best technical wrestler in the game."

TJP tries for the quick start, Dar nearly finishes him off like he did last week. TJP out to the floor, Dar follows and continues his attack before he tosses TJP back in the ring. Back and forth action with Dar getting the best of his opponent until TJP side-steps him, Dar into the second rope, TJP with a kick to the head. TJP sends Dar into the turnbuckle a couple times. Drake Maverick looks on from the back. Crowd is pretty quiet for this one thus far. TJP able to transition into a pin, two count.

TJP snaps Dar's arm back, couple pin attempts. TJP tries for a flying crossbody, nobody home. Dar charges in, boot to the face, TJP goes up to the top, but gets his feet kicked out from under him. Dar with some palm thrusts, release overhead suplex, cover, two-count. TJP tries for the detonation kick, no, Dar with a lariat to the back of the neck, cover, two. Dar with a roll-up, TJP counters it, two. Dar thrown into the second rope throat-first.

TJP tries for another springboard kick, nope, gets kicked out to the floor. Both on the apron, TJP drops to the floor and kicks out Dar's leg. Dar selling his knee hurting, TJP with a chop block, single leg boston crab over the rope. Kneebar in the middle of the ring and Dar has to tap out to the pain.

Winner: TJP via Submission

- Look back at last Tuesday's Cruiserweight Title match between Cedric Alexander and Hideo Itami. Alexander would retain the title.

- Mustafa Ali talks about his No DQ match against Buddy Murphy from two weeks ago. Ali said he could have just stayed down, but he didn't because he doesn't just fight for himself, he fights for others. Ali continues that he won't stop until he becomes the champion.

Drew Gulak (with The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher) vs. Danny Garcia

Nigel McGuinness referring to Gulak as "The Brain of 205 Live." Gulak with a big lariat, backdrop driver, Gu-Lock is already in and his opponent passes out. Lightning quick!

Winner: Drew Gulak via Submission

- Post-match, Gulak on the mic, says you don't always get what you want, but sometimes you get what you need. Gulak says the crowd has been subjected for two years with unworthy champions. He says that will change when he becomes the champ. He calls out Alexander and says "If you step to me, you will tap out."

- We look back at last Tuesday's match between Kalisto and Tony Nese. Murphy would end up getting involved and cost Nese the match via DQ. Murphy would end up fight all of Lucha House Party, Nese would have to pull Murphy away from the group.

- Backstage, Dasha Fuentes talks with Murphy and Nese. She asks Murphy what caused him to lose his temper during last week's match. Murphy says he doesn't like to lose and those guy were at the wrong time at the wrong place. Ultimately, he felt bad that Nese couldn't finish off Kalisto. Nese says next week he will finish off Kalisto, one-on-one, with no teammates at ringside.

Lio Rush vs. Akira Tozawa

Lots of stalling early on by Rush who finds salvation in the ropes. He get Tozawa in a headlock for a moment, redirection off the ropes, springboards of the second rope into a hurricanrana. Rush lays out on the top turnbuckle, we see Maverick for a moment, with a smirk on his face and shaking his head. Rush continues to avoid Tozawa who catches him with a kick to the chest, senton splash, and Tozawa ends up mocking Rush using the same taunt.

Couple chops by Tozawa who ends up on the apron. Rush with a handspring kick that sends his opponent to the floor. Tozawa back in the ring, but gets stomped on. Rush does some trash talking. Rush hits a suplex, cover, one-count. Kick to his back, back and forth strikes, Rush chops down his Tozawa, couple elbow drops. Forearms from both wrestlers, Tozawa with a couple chops, fakes a punch, Rush dodges his next couple punches though.

Rush gets caught and sent to the floor. Tozawa with a suicide dive that lands squarely. Both back in the ring, Tozawa up to the top rope, missile dropkick, cover, two. Rush with a slap to Tozawa, who didn't appreciate that at all. Snap suplex, Tozawa up top, but Rush heads to the floor. Tozawa tries for a suicide dive and Rush dodges that much to Tozawa's frustration. Back in the ring, Tozawa tries to go up top again, Rush pulls his feet out from under him, Rush with a split-legged frog splash, cover, and that will do it.

Winner: Lio Rush via Pinfall

- Post-match, Cedric Alexander talks with Drake Maverick about who his next challenger will be. Maverick says next week it will be Drew Gulak vs. Hideo Itami vs. TJP vs. Mustafa Ali in a Fatal 4-Way match with the winner getting a shot against Alexander.