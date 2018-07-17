Possible WWE SummerSlam Title Match, The Bar Loses Tonight's Dark Match, Samoa Joe In UUDD 360 Video

- Above is a new UpUpDownDown 360° video with Samoa Joe and Xavier Woods playing Smash Tanks.
- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Wilkes-Barre, PA saw The Usos defeat The Bar.
- Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella in a non-title match has been announced for next week's SmackDown episode. SmackDown General Manager Paige has announced that Carmella will get another Mellabration for her Extreme Rules win over Asuka if she can beat Becky but Becky will get a SummerSlam title shot if Carmella loses.
Tonight's SmackDown saw Becky pick up a singles win over Mandy Rose. She cut a post-match promo and said she's coming for Carmella because it's time she becomes SmackDown Women's Champion again.
"You hear that, @CarmellaWWE? Straight fire is comin' for ya. I think it's time #BeckyBalboa became the #SDLive #WomensChampion AGAIN!" - @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/L2OscouUSr— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2018
Well, there ya have it.@CarmellaWWE will face @BeckyLynchWWE NEXT WEEK on #SDLive, and if she loses, the #IrishLassKicker gets a championship match at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/EMdgJJWLj1— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2018