WWE SummerSlam Announcement Coming Next Week, Samoa Joe Sends A Message, Andrade Almas & Zelina Vega

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw Andrade "Cien" Almas lose to WWE Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match. Above is post-show video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Almas and Zelina Vega. Vega says Styles and the WWE Universe will see that what she says is true - Almas is the future of SmackDown and that future includes the WWE Title.

- Next Tuesday's SmackDown episode will feature SmackDown General Manager Paige announcing the SummerSlam opponent for the WWE Champion. No word yet on who Styles may be facing but it looks like the feud with Rusev is over. As noted, next week's SmackDown will also feature Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella in a non-title match. Becky will earn a SummerSlam title shot if she wins.

- Samoa Joe tweeted the following after his easy win over Tye Dillinger on this week's SmackDown: