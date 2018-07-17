Daniel Bryan Wrestles After WWE Tapings, WWE Cruiserweight Title Match To Be Determined, Becky Lynch

- As noted, next week's SmackDown will feature SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella vs. Becky Lynch in a non-title match. Becky will earn a title shot at WWE SummerSlam if she can get the win. Above is video of Becky talking to Dasha Fuentes after her win over Mandy Rose on this week's show. Becky says she remembers being backstage at SummerSlam 2017, disgruntled and questioning her status while watching others have title matches. Becky says she just wanted to be there, making a name for herself, but this year that's what is happening as she will have the chance to walk out of SummerSlam as a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live in Wilkes-Barre, PA saw Daniel Bryan defeat The Miz, according to reader Pat Bailey. The match featured comedy promos from both Superstars, before and during the match. The finish saw Bryan trick Miz with a hug before turning on him.

- Next week's 205 Live episode will feature Drew Gulak vs. Hideo Itami vs. Mustafa Ali vs. TJP in a Fatal 4 Way to crown a new #1 contender for a future title shot from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. Below is a backstage segment from tonight's show with Cedric and 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick: