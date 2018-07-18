Brendan Schaub Has Problem With Dana White Ripping Fighters, Bellator's Next GP Set, Shogun Rua KO

- As he prepares to meet Anthony Smith this Sunday at UFC Fight Night 134, relive this knockout by Mauricio "Shogun" Rua as he claims the UFC light heavyweight title in 2010. Rua earned a victory over then-champion Lyoto Machida in their rematch.

Now, Rua heads to Germany to try and make his case for being the top contender at 205 pounds vs. Smith, who is replacing Volkan Oezdemir in the FOX Sports 1 main event.

- Brendan Schaub and UFC president Dana White have been feuding on Twitter. Schaub retaliated against White with the tweet below:

Now, Schaub has used his "Below the Belt" program to continue his attack. Schaub, a former UFC fighter and member of The Ultimate Fighter, called into question the motives of White and his ways of attacking fighters.

"I can't understand why he does this to fighters," Schaub said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "He's notoriously done this for years and years and years where he just talks s--t about the guys. And they're not doing well. Those guys just lost the biggest fight of their lives, they're gonna have to pay. And they're not feeling good about themselves and then the boss, who you're looking for any amount of approval and it would go so far, you're the captain of the ship, when you're s--tting on all the employees on the ship, it doesn't make people feel good. When you try to lead by fear, it doesn't work.

"People go, 'Dana's worth whatever, 400 million dollars,' that's fine. To me, that doesn't mean you're a successful leader," he continued. "That doesn't mean s--t to me. There's a lot of working wheels that go into making that deal happen. It's not just him getting it done. What he's done with the sport is great. He took that torch, ran with it, got it done, sold the company, it's a major sport now. That's great. We should tip our hats to him for that."

Schaub concluded the broadcast by saying his drama with White is over, adding "I don't have time for hate. I'm too busy."

- Bellator officials announced plans for a welterweight grand prix earlier this year. Now, they have tabbed nine fighters to take part in the event. Up first will be a third meeting between former champions Douglas Lima and Andrey Koreshkov.

Joining Lima and Koreshkov in the field will be welterweight champion Rory MacDonald, Michael Page, Neiman Gracie, Ed Ruth, Yaroslav Amosov, Lorenz Larkin and Jon Fitch. A 10th fighter is expected to be added at a later date.