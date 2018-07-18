Ronda Rousey's Husband Interested In A WWE In-Ring Career

The reviews have been mostly positive regarding Ronda Rousey's WWE stint. While she started to receive jeers following her Royal Rumble debut due to not frequently appearing, fans quickly turned them to cheers leading up to her match alongside Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. Since then, Rousey has received a very positive ovation from crowds all across the country.

Her husband, Travis Browne, was recently at Extreme Rules with Rousey, and was shown on television when Rousey was walking to her seat and when she jumped over the barrier to attack Mickie James. The 6'7", 243-pound UFC fighter was recently interviewed by TMZ, and showed interest of teaming up with his wife. Although he is still under contract with UFC at the moment, a WWE career could be on the horizon.

"I'll never say no, but we'll have to see, really," Browne said. "This is Ronda's time in the WWE. She's killing it, she's taking over the world. She took over the UFC, she's taking over the WWE, she's gonna continue to do whatever she wants to do.

"I'll never say no to the possibility of going out there and wrestling. I'd love to go out there and work with my wife. That'd be so much fun. A mixed match? Oh yeah. That was her at the WrestleMania. It'd be fun. I wouldn't say no."

Regarding whether Browne would like to see his wife return to the Octagon, he responded, "I love seeing her happy, and I've never seen her more happy than right now. So, she's really enjoying what she does, and I wouldn't change that for the world."

Based on the events that occurred on Raw, Rousey will be competing for the Raw Women's Championship once again, against Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. This will be Rousey's second singles match and third match overall. Both of her singles matches have been for the Raw Women's Championship, with her first one being against Nia Jax at Money in the Bank.

