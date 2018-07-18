Daniel Cormier Reveals What Seth Rollins Texted Him Following UFC 226

Daniel Cormier is the UFC Heavyweight Champion following his UFC 226 victory over Stipe Miocic. After the contest, it was planned that the winner would call Brock Lesnar into the Octagon to set up a future fight. Cormier recently spoke to Instinct Culture about his friendship with another WWE Superstar, Seth Rollins. He revealed what Rollins messaged him following UFC 226. He also joked that his relationship with The Architect might be a reason why Lesnar is upset with him.

"Maybe that's why [Lesnar's] mad at me because I'm friends with Seth Rollins," Cormier said. "I got a text message from Seth right after the fight. He goes, 'congratulations now go kick Brock's ass.' That's what I'm gonna do."

During the conclusion of UFC 226, Cormier invited Lesnar into the Octagon and The Beast Incarnate walked right up and shoved DC. "I was really thinking, 'I'm having a WrestleMania moment," Cormier said.

Johnathan Coachman said Lesnar shoved Cormier because he was making the conclusion of UFC 226 "so WWE." Cormier has said Lesnar will be his next opponent in the UFC. A fight has not been announced yet, but Lesnar did reportedly re-enter the USADA testing pool on July 3rd meaning he could fight again by January 2019.

First interview is up! I talked to @dc_mma about #BrockLesnar, if he thinks we'll see Connor/Khabib this year, if he still plans on retiring at 40, if he's defending the Light Heavyweight title soon + more! #ESPYS #HumanitarianAwards #DanielCormier https://t.co/9geykfTISv pic.twitter.com/Ep4YDOKcPJ — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 18, 2018

