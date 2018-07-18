WWE And O.A.R. To Raise Money For Connor's Cure, Stephanie McMahon Comments, Video From The Band

WWE is teaming with O.A.R. to raise money for Connor's Cure through their Just Like Paradise tour this summer. Above is a new video from the band and below is the official press release:

STAMFORD, Conn., July 18, 2018 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and O.A.R. have teamed up to raise awareness and funds for Connor's Cure through O.A.R.'s Just Like Paradise tour this summer. Through O.A.R.'s Heard The World Fund, a portion of the proceeds from O.A.R.'s Just Like Paradise tour will benefit Connor's Cure with a minimum contribution of $50,000 for pediatric cancer research.

Connor's Cure was created by Stephanie McMahon and Paul "Triple H™" Levesque to support pediatric brain and spinal cord cancer research. Connor's Cure was established in honor of 8-year-old WWE fan Connor Michalek, a patient at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC who battled medulloblastoma, a rare tumor that affects the brain and spinal cord. In 2015, Connor's Cure launched a national partnership with the V Foundation for Cancer Research, ensuring that 100 percent of all net funds raised directly benefits pediatric cancer research. To date, Connor's Cure has raised more than $2 million and assisted more than 260 families around the world.

O.A.R.'s hit song Peace was featured in the first Connor's Cure PSA that was created by WWE to tell Connor Michalek's story and launch the fundraising initiative: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8EIXxcpH_UQ.

"O.A.R. is proud to have provided the musical inspiration that helped to bring Connor's story to the world," said lead singer Marc Roberge. "We are equally honored to be raising funds for pediatric cancer research through our tour this summer."

"We are incredibly grateful that O.A.R. is joining WWE in the fight against pediatric cancer and helping raise awareness and funds to find a cure," said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. "Children should not get cancer, and hopefully one day we will put an end to this insidious disease."

"WWE has a long history of working with artists from all genres of music across our global platforms, but this partnership with O.A.R. reaches far beyond that," said Neil Lawi, SVP, WWE Music. "We are proud to team with O.A.R. to fight pediatric cancer and help save lives."

In 2006, O.A.R. created Heard The World Fund, built to support youth and education in the United States. Through their music, the band hopes to raise awareness and resources for worthy individuals, groups, and organizations making a positive impact in their communities.

Tickets for the Just Like Paradise Tour benefitting Connor's Cure are on sale and can be purchased at www.liveoar.com/tour.To learn more about O.A.R's Heard The World Fund, click here: https://ofarevolution.liveoar.com/heardtheworld.