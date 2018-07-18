Charlotte Flair To Present ESPY Award, Cedric Alexander Talks Fatal 4 Way, Tonight's WWE NXT Episode

- As noted, next week's WWE 205 Live will feature Hideo Itami vs. TJP vs. Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. Above is post-match video of Cedric talking to Dasha Fuentes after last night's show. Cedric says there's nothing better than competition. He gives props to the 4 competitors but says it doesn't matter who wins because The Age of Alexander will continue.

- The following matches have been confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Lacey Evans vs. Dakota Kai

* Kassius Ohno vs. a local enhancement talent

* Kairi Sane vs. Nikki Cross vs. Candice LeRae in a Triple Threat to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Charlotte Flair will be appearing at ESPN's ESPY Awards tonight to present an award. As noted, Flair was with Stephanie McMahon and Roman Reigns at the fourth annual ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards Dinner on Tuesday night as WWE won the League Humanitarian Leadership Award. Flair tweeted this video about tonight's appearance: