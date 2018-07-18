Former TNA Knockout Sentenced To Prison

Former two-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion Ayako Hamada has been sentenced to 18 months in prison over drug charges, according to Yahoo Japan.

Hamada, the 37 year old daughter of the legendary Gran Hamada, was arrested at home in Tokyo back on May 13th. This led to her Pro Wrestling Wave departure and Sendai Girls Pro Wrestling stripping her of their world title.

Police were called to Hamada's home back in May after she told a promoter that she would miss their event because she was being held at knifepoint by someone. Police found Hamada acting strange and that led to her testing positive for drugs. She admitted taking drugs through her nose.