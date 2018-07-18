Matt Hardy Teases Reunion With Jeff Hardy?, WWE Hypes Kassius Ohno, Bella Twins Photo Shoot Video

- Above is behind-the-scenes video from The Bella Twins' recent Bella Army photo shoot to show off some of their new Birdiebee gear for fans.

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Kassius Ohno going up against an enhancement talent. WWE posted the following teaser on Ohno:

Kassius Ohno returns to action on WWE NXT The Knockout Artist returns to action this week as Kassius Ohno steps through the ropes on WWE Network. Having suffered a few recent setbacks against the likes of EC3 and Tommaso Ciampa, Ohno — who is one of the most respected competitors in NXT — will look to right the ship this Wednesday. Can Ohno turn it around? Find out tonight on NXT.

See Also Jeff Hardy Reveals Why He Isn't Doing The Swanton At WWE Live Events

- Matt Hardy tweeted the following to his brother Jeff Hardy after last night's SmackDown segment that saw Jeff talk about being incomplete without the WWE United States Title, which he lost to Shinsuke Nakamura at Extreme Rules. That pay-per-view also saw Matt and Bray Wyatt lose the RAW Tag Team Titles to The B Team.

We noted before how Matt made a post-Extreme Rules tweet that said it might be time for "US" to move on, indicating the possible end of his team with Wyatt. Matt posted a follow-up tweet the next day and included a photo of he and his brother walking backstage. You can see that tweet below also: