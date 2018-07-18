WrestlingInc.com

Roman Reigns Vs. Bobby Lashley Promo, WWE NXT Tapings Tonight, Future NXT Tapings, SmackDown Top 10

By Marc Middleton | July 18, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

- Remember to join us tonight at 6:45pm EST for live WWE NXT spoilers from Full Sail University. These will be the final tapings before "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" during SummerSlam weekend. The next set of NXT TV tapings at Full Sail will take place on Thursday, August 23rd and recently sold out. Another set of tapings has been announced for Thursday, September 20th and tickets for that show will go on sale Friday, August 10th.

- Below is a promo for Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley on next Monday's RAW. As noted, the winner will become the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for a title shot at SummerSlam.


