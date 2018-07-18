Possible Impact Wrestling Departures, Slammiversary Sold Out, MLW Battle Riot Updated Card, More

- Sienna and Rebel have been moved to the Alumni section of ImpactWrestling.com, which would suggest that they are no longer with the company. We have reached out to Impact for confirmation and will provide an update if we receive it.

- Impact announced on Twitter today that tickets for this Sunday's Slammiversary pay-per-view are sold out. The event takes place at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. As always, we will have live coverage of the show.

- Impact also announced this week that MLB All-Star Curtis Granderson will be the special 'Title Holder' for the Austin Aries vs. Moose World Championship title match at Slammiversary. In addition, Johnny Impact will throw the ceremonial first pitch this Sunday ahead of the Blue Jays' home game against the Baltimore Orioles at the Rogers Centre.



"I'm thrilled to join IMPACT Wrestling as 'Title Holder.' As a long-time fan, it's an honor to be included as part of the World Championship match," Granderson said. "Inclusion in this event will undoubtedly be the highlight of my year, off the baseball field, and I'm looking forward to seeing who comes out on top."

- Major League Wrestling announced that former WWE stars Simon Gotch and Jake Hager (f.k.a. Jack Swagger) will clash at this Thursday's MLW Battle Riot event at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY. Hager is managed by Colonel Parker, who will be available for a meet and greet for ALL ticket holders prior to bell time. Tickets for the event are available at this link.

Here is the card for Thursday's show:

40-Man Battle Riot

Participants announced thus far include: "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, John Hennigan, "Taskmaster" Kevin Sullivan, Jimmy Havoc, ACH, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Teddy Hart, Rich Swann, Pentagon Jr., Jimmy Yuta, Low Ki, Brody King, Jake Hager, Swoggle, Lance Anoa'i, "PCO" Pierre Carl Ouellet, Konnan, Joey Ryan, Sami Callihan, Jason Cade, MJF, Rey Fenix, Head Shrinker: Samu, Kotto Brazil, Aerostar, Drago, Simon Gotch, Homicide, Vandal Ortagun, Dirty Blondes and more to be announced soon!

World Heavyweight Title Fight:

Shane "Swerve" Strickland (c) vs. Sami Callihan

World Tag Team Title Fight:

Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix (c) vs. AAA's Drago & Aerostar

Title Fight to determined the first World Middleweight Championship

Joey Ryan vs. MJF

John Hennigan vs. Low Ki

Hart Foundation (Teddy Hart and Davey Boy Smith Jr. with Brian Pillman II) vs. Rich Swann & ACH

Jimmy Havoc vs. Brody King

PCO vs. Homicide

Jake Hager vs. Simon Gotch

Kotto Brazil vs. Myron Reed