Sheamus On Tyson Kidd Being In Great Shape (Video), Mandy Rose's Birthday, The Rock Hypes Ballers

- Sheamus trains with Tyson Kidd in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. Sheamus wrote the following as the video description and noted that Kidd is in the best shape of his life:

WWE Superstar Sheamus aka The Celtic Warrior here... Now what can I say about TJ Wilson aka Tyson Kidd? I've known him my whole career through every promotion I've worked. He's up there in talent-wise with Daniel Bryan & AJ Styles. He's also a survivor. Yes, this Kidd broke his neck in-ring and somehow has managed not just to get back on his feet after it looked like all hope was lost - he's now back as a WWE producer and in the best shape of his life. I hit the hotel gym in Tokyo, Japan with Tyson where he showed me his Time Under Tension and 100 Reps Dropset workout which, as you will see, can be done anywhere. All you need is a stopwatch. Another person who lives up to our mantra. Brave Change.

- Mandy Rose turns 27 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon turns 70, former WWE Hardcore Champion Al Snow turns 55 and former WWE Tag Team Champion Joey Mercury turns 39.

See Also Tyrese Gibson On Where He Stands With The Rock After Publicly Ripping Him Last Year

- HBO has announced that season 4 of The Rock's Ballers will premiere on Sunday, August 12th at 10pm. Rock tweeted the following on the season 4 premiere: