Daniel Cormier Comments On Hulk Hogan, Who He Wants To Beat Brock Lesnar For The Universal Title

By Aaron Varble | July 18, 2018

Hulk Hogan's suspension from the WWE Hall Of Fame is now over, but it's not without controversy. Hogan spoke to the WWE locker room before Extreme Rules and started to take steps in order to fix the damage he's done.

ESPN's Farbod Esnaashari spoke to UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier about Hulk Hogan's reinstatement. DC said Hogan is one of the best of all time while also acknowledging people make mistakes. The important part is learning from those mistakes.

"You know the guy's one of the greatest performers of all time," Cormier said. "People do make mistakes and I think if we know anything from WWE and the UFC, NFL, any sport, if you are willing to learn from your mistakes you get another opportunity."

Cormier's next fight will be against Brock Lesnar, although a date hasn't been set yet. Lesnar is still WWE Universal Champion and he will defend his title at SummerSlam.

When asked who he was pulling for to beat Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title, Cormier replied, "maybe I'll beat Brock for the Universal Title."

