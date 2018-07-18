Austin Aries Has Advice For WWE Talent Feeling Underutilized

Austin Aires is set to defend his title at Slammiversary on this Sunday. Aries will put his Impact World Championship on the line against Moose in front of a sold-out Toronto crowd.

Aries was released from WWE in 2017 after a year-and-a-half with the company. He never picked up a title in WWE, but that soon changed when he hit the independent wrestling scene.

The Belt Collector took part in a media call today where I had the chance to ask about other WWE Superstars who might not be happy and ready to strike out on their own. Aries said at this point there is such a vibrant array of options that it gives someone a world of possibilities outside of Vince McMahon and Company.

"I mean listen, if there's a number of men and women over there who feel they're in a position where they're spinning their wheels," Aries said. "Or maybe not getting the opportunities they feel they earned that are immensely talented. I'm not gonna name names but I think anyone in that position who wants to better themselves, I think Impact Wrestling provides a platform at least that's not gonna tie you down and lock you in and give you the opportunities to actually go and prove that."

While Aries declined providing specifics, he noted that talent have other options if they feel that they're not being utilized properly.

"They go and do that also independently across the world. So you know it's a unique opportunity. Listen, there's a lot -- they have a huge roster and there's a lot of talent on there. There's only so many spots and so many hours of television. So you know I'm sure there are people who feel like they're getting left out or they're not getting the shots that they want, and if they find themselves free and clear, it's cool. There's a nice vibrate professional landscape right now for people to go out and apply their craft."

