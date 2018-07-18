Titus O'Neil On New Day - Hulk Hogan, John Cena Celebrates Rusev Day, Batista WWE PPV Debut (Video)

- WWE uploaded the clip above from Kane's match with Batista at Armageddon in 2002, which was Batista's WWE pay-per-view debut. With Ric Flair in his corner, Batista pinned Kane after a Batista Bomb.

- John Cena apparently celebrates Rusev Day. The Bulgarian Brute posted the photo below of Cena wearing a Rusev Day sweatshirt while they interacted in catering at a WWE show:

- As noted, The New Day issued a statement today regarding Hulk Hogan being reinstated into the WWE Hall Of Fame. They said while they are indifferent about Hogan's reinstatement, it's difficult to forget the racist statements that Hogan made and they choose not to associate themselves with people who say things like that. They admitted that Hogan's name deserves to be lauded, but only time will tell if a genuine effort will be made to change their opinion.

Titus O'Neil responded to the New Day's statement, noting that he was in full agreement with "everything said" in it. He added that he was going to provide an additional response soon, noting that he would respond to the false reports of him storming out of Extreme Rules this past Sunday after seeing Hogan, which we rebuked yesterday. PWInsider also noted today that their sources said that the story of O'Neil throwing a fuss was fake.