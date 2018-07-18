Deonna Purrazzo On Leaving The Indies For WWE, Working SmackDown In 2016, Her In-Ring Style

As noted, WWE announced WWE NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo for The Mae Young Classic earlier today. It was also announced this week that Purrazzo is in the latest class of WWE Performance Center recruits for NXT. Purrazzo spoke with Brian Fritz of SportingNews.com at this link about the news. Below are highlights from the interview:

Working SmackDown in December 2016 for a match with Alexa Bliss that never started:

"You get to interact with everyone and you get to take a little piece of each person with you, each bit of their knowledge that they've accumulated over their years wrestling. To be able to come in just for a week or a day at 'SmackDown' and really just gain all that knowledge, it helped me be a more well-rounded wrestler outside and in my own endeavors."

Her in-ring style being 5 foot 2 inches:

"I'm very, very meticulous when I get in the ring. I very much believe that no matter my size or my opponent's size, everyone's joints work the same. So if I can pinpoint whether it's the Fujiwara armbar or even if it's someone's leg, we all break down the same at the end of the day. I very meticulous and very methodical when I get in the ring."

Signing with WWE as a top indie talent:

"Your dream job comes along once in a lifetime. So, to give up other opportunities wasn't a big deal to me because this is where I wanted to be. I wanted to be a part of NXT. I wanted to come to the Performance Center every day and work towards being a WWE superstar one day."

Source: Sporting News