Roman Reigns Talks Bobby Lashley's WWE Return After 'Rocky Start'

Bobby Lashley's WWE return following WrestleMania 34 came after a decade away from the company. It took a few months, but Lashley's ascension to the top of WWE's roster could finally be taking place. He is battling Roman Reigns because they both have the same goal of becoming WWE Universal Champion.

Reigns recently spoke to Helen Yee Sports where he discussed Lashley's run in WWE since his return. He admitted the feud with Lashley is new and walked us through the story so far. Reigns still hasn't lost focus on the fact that Lashley is his opponent in a #1 contenders match on Raw next Monday night.



"To be honest the rivalry with Bobby Lashley is pretty new," Reigns said. "Two nights ago at Extreme Rules, we had a singles match and he beat me. You know, he got the better of me the other night.

"We both had triple threat matches in order to earn an opportunity to be the #1 contender to take on Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. So we're gonna meet next week and go at it again. This time I have a better feel for him and hopefully, it'll be a better result for me."

Reigns was asked how he thinks Lashley's WWE return has worked out for him so far. Reigns said it seems like The Dominator is starting to get back into the swing of things on the WWE roster. He said after a rocky start Lashley is seemingly hitting a groove, but he still plans on defeating him next week on Raw.

"From the get-go, I think it was a little rocky. I think he's really settled in and he's getting comfortable and you could tell that it seems like he's starting to feel at home again. When you leave WWE and you move around a little bit you can kinda get out of the shake of things.

"It seems like he's really getting comfortable. He had a great showing on Sunday, next Monday's not gonna be the same."

