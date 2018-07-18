WWE NXT Live Coverage: Number One Contender Match For Women's NXT Title, Dakota Kai Vs. Lacey Evans

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features Candice LeRae vs. Nikki Cross vs. Kairi Sane in a number one contender match, Dakota Kai takes on Lacey Evans, and Kassius Ohno returns to action. As noted in the video above, Bianca Belair was scheduled to be in the number one contender match, but wasn't medically cleared for it.