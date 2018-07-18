Booker T On If He Agrees With WWE Reinstating Hulk Hogan Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T appeared on the latest episode of X-PAC 12360. You can watch it in the video above, or download it here. They sent us these highlights:

Booker T on Hulk Hogan being reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame:

"The thing is when people say stuff behind closed doors... I'm sure you've said things behind closed doors [direct to Waltman], I'm sure everyone in that room has said stuff behind closed doors that they'd never say in public. Why is the person taping your conversation? They're obviously looking to get something out of it. You gotta look at it from that perspective as well. You don't know if someone was drinking or not. There are so many variables that go into that one little episode. And I just don't think that in the wrestling business coincide with each other. Do we got to set this thing down, reprimand, suspend him? Of course. But for him to be banned from professional wrestling for that one incident? I mean c'mon. That I don't agree with. Let's put in the past and move forward."

Why he chose to go to WWE after WCW buyout:

"Time off in this business is one's worst enemy. Ric Flair always used to always say, 'time off is a wrestler's worst enemy.' For me, I had momentum. You know the money issue... I gave up a lot of money. I've never done any interviews about that or anything like that. But I gave up a lot of money to keep going. I felt like the money would come right back. I truly, honestly, believe this; I make the money, the money don't make me. And that's the way I feel in life still right now today no matter what happens. As long as I got my legs, I got my health. I'm going to make money. That's just who I've been all my life, so to keep going as well as to test myself with the so-called best wrestlers in the world. I wanted to see exactly how good I really was I wanted to push myself to see if I was top notch or were these guys actually better than me? That's one thing I always believed in was my talent. I always knew that I could perform with the best."

Transitioning from WCW to WWE and the advice he gives his students:

"When I came to WWE, I left every accolade that I'd ever accomplished in WCW behind. I did not come into WWE / WWF thinking ' Hey man, these guys need to give me my props because I'm a former world champion. I came in World Champion / United States champion so I need to get my props.' No. I left all of that behind. I tell my students 'if you can't make it in the locker room , you have no chance of making it in the ring.' I tell my students you can be great at what you do, but if people don't like you, you're not gonna last."