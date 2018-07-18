Titus O'Neil On Hulk Hogan Being Reinstated In WWE HOF, Issue With Hogan's Apology, False Reports

As we first reported on Tuesday, there are false reports online stating stating that Titus O'Neil flipped out and left the arena after seeing Hulk Hogan backstage at this past Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. We noted that all of the main roster talent were told to be at the show for a meeting, even if they weren't booked. According to several sources, Titus was present at the meeting until the end.

After the meeting adjourned, many of the talent left while some stayed to shake Hogan's hand. The talent not booked for the show, like Titus, left the arena since they only came in for the meeting anyway.

Titus posted the statement below, confirming our story. He noted that he never refused to shake Hogan's hand as he never had any one-on-one interaction with him. He also addressed Hogan's apology, saying that he felt that it lacked "true contrition, remorse and a desire to change."

"I stand firm in my position that Mr. Bollea is entitled to reinstatement; he was and is a role model, hero and icon to countless people," Titus wrote. "I hope that Mr. Bollea's missteps in communicating to the WWE talent in Pittsburgh are not repeated to his fans and I expect that he shall pursue an agenda that clearly communicates to all third parties that his language was inappropriate, wrong and should not be tolerated in a civilized and inclusive society."

You can check out his full statement below: