Ric Flair Gives Post-Surgery Update, Nikki Bella On John Cena's Wedding Must-Have (Video), WWE Stock

- Above is a Total Bellas preview for Sunday with Nikki Bella talking about wedding planning and John Cena's only must-have when it comes to the wedding: she must show up. Nikki says she finds herself growing apart from Cena as the planning goes on.

- WWE stock was down 0.012% today, closing at $80.52 per share. Today's high was $81.28 and the low was $79.89.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been released from the hospital after undergoing successful intestinal surgery back on July 9th. Charlotte Flair confirmed to the WWE website after the operation that the surgery was rooted in the health issues that Ric experienced last fall. The Nature Boy tweeted the following post-surgery update today: