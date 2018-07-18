Huge Spoiler From Tonight's NXT TV Tapings (Photos)

Tomasso Ciampa defeated Aleister Black to win the NXT World Championship at tonight's NXT television tapings at Full Sail. The match will air next week on the WWE Network.

The end of the match saw the referee get knocked down. Johnny Gargano ran in and hit Ciampa with a superkick and then nailed Black with the Belt. Ciampa recovered and threw Gargano out of the ring and hit Black with Angel's Wings to win the title.

WWE posted the following regarding the title change:

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Aleister Black to win the NXT Championship at tonight's NXT taping at Full Sail Live in Orlando, Fla. With the win, Ciampa becomes the 14th Superstar in history to win the NXT Title. See how The Blackheart prevailed against The Dutch Destroyer when their championship showdown streams on the award-winning WWE Network next Wednesday at 8/7 C.

Below are photos of Ciampa celebrating with his newly won gold:

Have you ever cried during a match because it was just SO GOOD? That was me during Ciampa v Black tonight. Also: spoiler alert, we have a NEW 'CHAMP-A'. ?? #SPOILERS #NXT pic.twitter.com/gd2kOCsl3G — Cece ???? (@cecetron) July 19, 2018

HE FREAKING DID IT!! CIAMPA IS NXT CHAMPION!! #nxtfslive pic.twitter.com/3gU09GejMN — Sean Prime (@seanmprime) July 19, 2018

@MrJacobCohen and @OfficialHaza3 contributed to this article.