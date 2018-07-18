First WWE NXT 'Takeover: Brooklyn IV' Match Set, Vince McMahon On WWE Winning Award, NXT Dark Match

- Kairi Sane vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler is the first official match for "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" during WWE SummerSlam weekend. Sane won a Triple Threat over Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross on tonight's show to become the new #1 contender. Above is video from that match.

- The dark match before tonight's NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw Jeet Rama defeat Chase Adams.

- As noted, WWE won the League Humanitarian Leadership Award at the fourth annual ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards Dinner on Tuesday night from The Novo in downtown Los Angeles. Highlights from the event will air during a one-hour special on Tuesday, July 24th at 7pm EST on ESPN. Vince McMahon tweeted the following on the award: